An F&W Best New Chef Brings Dallas to Miami

On Tuesday, July 1, F&W BNC 2014 Matt McCallister will depart from his typical tasting-menu format to serve a family-style meal featuring dishes at Harry's Pizzeria in Miami.
F&W Best New Chef 2014 Matt McCallister is having a busy June. He hit the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, where he somehow had time to do a little white-water rafting with fellow BNC Paul Qui, he developed a new menu for his Dallas restaurant FT33 and now he’s preparing to fly out to Miami where he will host a pop-up dinner at Michael Schwartz's Harry’s Pizzeria.
On Tuesday, July 1, McCallister will depart from his typical tasting-menu format to serve a family-style meal featuring dishes cooked in Harry’s wood-fired oven—like whole roast fish, a roasted salad (left) and a pizza with toppings TBD (he’s waiting to see what the local markets have to offer). McCallister will buy all of his produce in Miami—the only thing he’s bringing is a parsnip velouté, since the root vegetable doesn’t grow well in Florida’s hot climate.
Check out the full menu below (it includes a dish made with McCallister’s extra-intense smoked-tallow mayo—awesome) and buy tickets here.
WELCOME:
Gin–passion fruit old-fashioned
CANAPÉS:
Chicken liver mousse on toast
Roasted baby carrot and benne seed
TBD pizza
FIRST:
Blistered tomatoes, confit potatoes, beets, kale salsa verde, roasted summer squash, smoked squash velouté, mint pistou
SECOND:
Ricotta gnocchi, preserved parsnip, confit ramps, upland cress
Chicken, coconut, tomatoes, basil, green papaya
THIRD:
Grass-fed beef bavette
Whole roast fish with citrus grilled okra in togarashi, smoked-tallow mayo, roasted Chinese long bean, garlic, benne seed
DESSERT:
Sorghum-glazed, hearth-roasted peach with thyme ice cream
