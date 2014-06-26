An F&W Best New Chef Brings Dallas to Miami

F&W Best New Chef 2014 Matt McCallister is having a busy June. He hit the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, where he somehow had time to do a little white-water rafting with fellow BNC Paul Qui, he developed a new menu for his Dallas restaurant FT33 and now he’s preparing to fly out to Miami where he will host a pop-up dinner at Michael Schwartz's Harry’s Pizzeria.

On Tuesday, July 1, McCallister will depart from his typical tasting-menu format to serve a family-style meal featuring dishes cooked in Harry’s wood-fired oven—like whole roast fish, a roasted salad (left) and a pizza with toppings TBD (he’s waiting to see what the local markets have to offer). McCallister will buy all of his produce in Miami—the only thing he’s bringing is a parsnip velouté, since the root vegetable doesn’t grow well in Florida’s hot climate.

Check out the full menu below (it includes a dish made with McCallister’s extra-intense smoked-tallow mayo—awesome) and buy tickets here.

WELCOME:

Gin–passion fruit old-fashioned

CANAPÉS:

Chicken liver mousse on toast

Roasted baby carrot and benne seed

TBD pizza

FIRST:

Blistered tomatoes, confit potatoes, beets, kale salsa verde, roasted summer squash, smoked squash velouté, mint pistou

SECOND:

Ricotta gnocchi, preserved parsnip, confit ramps, upland cress

Chicken, coconut, tomatoes, basil, green papaya

THIRD:

Grass-fed beef bavette

Whole roast fish with citrus grilled okra in togarashi, smoked-tallow mayo, roasted Chinese long bean, garlic, benne seed

DESSERT:

Sorghum-glazed, hearth-roasted peach with thyme ice cream

