The Future of Vegetarian Sushi

We asked chefs to peek into their crystal balls and tell us what foods we’ll be talking about in five years. Here’s what they predicted.

It doesn’t take a psychic to predict that overfishing will deplete our oceans of many species in the coming years. But we can help prevent that, says Hiro Sone of Napa Valley’s Terra and San Francisco’s Ame, by getting serious now about vegetarian sushi. “There are great possibilities,” he says. “Some vegetables need to be pickled to bring out the flavor, some need to be grilled, some need to be roasted. You can use anything, as long as you treat it right.”

Here, three delicious vegetarian rolls to make at home.

Korean Sushi Rolls with Walnut-Edamame Crumble

These rolls have a unique edamame-and-walnut filling and can be served warm.

Bulgur Roasted Seaweed Hand Rolls

Bulgur gives these rolls a great chew and wonderful whole-wheat flavor.

Nori Hand Rolls with Kale and Green Beans

These brown rice rolls are ultra-healthy.

