The Future of Food: Canned Bugs, Ramen Pizza & Fast Food Frankensteins

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

NSFW Mooncakes: In honor of China's Mid-Autumn Festival this week, F&W offered a mooncake master class and shared bizarre mooncake trivia. Now we present the next generation of mooncakes, ones that literally moon you. This Hong Kong store baked up a batch of butt-shaped mooncakes. We’ll stick with the classic, non-grossly anthropomorphic shape.

The McEverything: A brave journalist with a sad bucket list ordered all 43 sandwiches offered by McDonalds (including breakfast sandwiches) and created a towering monster held together by bamboo sticks. The McEverything came out to $141.33 (one dollar went towards a Diet Coke).

Ramen Crust Pizza: Ramen burgers might not be able to compete with this. Serious Eats whiz J. Kenji Lopez-Alt created a crispy, bubbly 30-minute ramen-crust pizza (a.k.a. college kid dream food) with instant ramen noodles, pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and pepperoni. It looks quite tasty.

Man Eats 49 Garlic Cloves: This past weekend in Dorset, England, a talented man named Oliver Farmer ate 49 raw bulbs of garlic in just five minutes at the World Garlic Eating Competition. His prize: $173 and the knowledge that he will be vampire-proof for the foreseeable future.

Canned Flavored Bugs: It’s the future of snacking: canned, ready to eat, flavor-packed bugs. Available in seven-can variety packs for $40, the bugs come in flavors like bacon and cheese grasshoppers, BBQ bamboo worms and sour cream and onion dung beetles. Perfect for a Halloween-themed party dish—or an alternative game day snack.

