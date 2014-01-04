A Funkier Kind of Sparkling

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender's expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Portland chef Eric Bechard is a huge fan of sparkling ciders. “I’m really into a French method or méthode champenoise cider from E.Z. Orchards, here in Oregon,” he says. “It’s funky, minerally, deep, but with a light body, nicely carbonated and high acid. I do prefer the funkier ciders. I like Brett (Brettanomyces—a type of wild yeast used in some ciders and beers, delivering a characteristically funky flavor). At the Kingdom of Roosevelt, we have a lot of wine, but everything else is sour beer, wild yeast beer and cider.”

