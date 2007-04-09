Fun with Peeps

I love that even with the deluge of news about the obesity crisis and the growing interest in organic and local foods, people’s obsession with Peeps has never been stronger. I can’t stomach eating these sugarcoated marshmallows, which could probably survive a nuclear winter, but they did inspire my former blog’s tagline, “Wine Talk for Happenin’ Peeps." That's why I was thrilled to read about all the creative entries in The Washington Post’s Peeps Diorama Contest on Serious Eats. The winning entry, “Peeps Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” is fabulous, but I’m really partial to the “Say Anything” one (it's the seventh picture) for its nod to a moment of over-the-top sweetness.