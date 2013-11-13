A Fruity, Floral Red from Spain’s Ribeira Sacra

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Brad Ball, proprietor and wine director, Social Wine Bar, Charleston, South Carolina

What: 2011 D. Ventura Viño do Burato, Ribeira Sacra

Why: “This medium-bodied wine is the perfect fall red, brimming with bright red fruits of pomegranate and red cherry, and intense floral notes of rose petal and geranium,” says Brad Ball. The wine is produced from the indigenous Mencía grape, which grows on some of the most dramatic vineyards in the world in northwest Spain. “It’s also just straight up delicious!” he says.

