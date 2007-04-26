Frozen Grapes in Texas

Apparently an Easter weekend freeze took out almost 75% of this year's wine grape crop in Texas, according to this article in the Insurance Journal (of course I read the Insurance Journal—don't you?) According to one farmer with a gift for bleak imagery, the grapes were "entombed in ice." Considering that Texas is the nation's fifth largest wine growing state, and that wine production there "creates an economic impact of one billion dollars," as the Insurance Journal puts it, this qualifies as a serious agricultural disaster. For what it's worth, I'm going to try and track down some Texas wine here in NYC, and buy a few bottles in support of these growers. It would be great if everyone else would go out, find some Texas wine, and do the same.