Gotta love the governor of Kansas, Kathleen Sebelius, who was quoted as having said, at a fundraiser for fellow governor Chris Gregoire of Washington State, "You should be thankful we don't make wine in Kansas. If you ever see Kansas wine, don't drink it."

The Kansas City Star reports the story here.

I would suggest Gov. Sibelius visit the Wines of Kansas site—since of course there are wineries in Kansas—jot down some addresses, and start visiting.