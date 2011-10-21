A Fried-Chicken Upgrade for John Travolta

Warning: Test Kitchen Tease snapshots may cause cravings, lip-smacking and an unshakeable desire to cook.

The UK’s Daily Mail reports that actor John Travolta’s representative tried—without success—to reserve two seats at a West Sussex KFC. A spokesperson for the fried-chicken chain expressed regret: “In hindsight, of course we would have reserved a table for him. It’s not every day you get a Hollywood star eating in your restaurant.”

Johnny-boy should have called the F&W Test Kitchen. This week, we tested some killer fried chicken (left) from Austin’s Uchiko. The eclectic Japanese-American restaurant recommends marinating the chicken in buttermilk, Thai chiles and ginger, then dusting it with a mixture that includes Madras curry. The result: super-juicy, flavorful meat and deliciously crispy skin. The recipe will be featured in F&W’s Cocktails 2012 book, but in the meantime, try these incredible Fried-Chicken Recipes, including Grace Parisi’s Beer-Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken.