Fried Chicken Sandwiches for National Sandwich Day

Fried Chicken Sandwich

The fourth Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, accomplished many things during his tenure, including funding Captain Cook’s discovery of the Sandwich Islands (now known as Hawaii). But he is most credited with inventing the sandwich. A gambler, Montagu would supposedly miss formal meals while occupied at the card table, and order servants to fetch him a piece of salt beef between two slices of toasted bread. National Sandwich Day honors Montagu's birthday on November 3, 1718. Thankfully, we’ve come up with a lot more creative fillings since then, as in this panko-crusted fried chicken sandwich topped with artichoke tapenade.

