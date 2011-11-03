Fried Chicken Sandwiches for National Sandwich Day

Food & Wine
November 03, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Fried Chicken Sandwich

© Frances Janisch
Fried Chicken Sandwich

The fourth Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, accomplished many things during his tenure, including funding Captain Cook’s discovery of the Sandwich Islands (now known as Hawaii). But he is most credited with inventing the sandwich. A gambler, Montagu would supposedly miss formal meals while occupied at the card table, and order servants to fetch him a piece of salt beef between two slices of toasted bread. National Sandwich Day honors Montagu's birthday on November 3, 1718. Thankfully, we’ve come up with a lot more creative fillings since then, as in this panko-crusted fried chicken sandwich topped with artichoke tapenade.

 

Related: Best Fried Chicken in the U.S.
Best Grilled Cheese in the U.S.
More Delicious Sandwiches

Plus: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up