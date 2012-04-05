Fried Chicken Battle: David Chang vs. Questlove

© Tina Rupp / Buttermilk Fried Chicken

In a fried chicken battle for the ages on April 12, Roots drummer and founder of the drumstick-slinging catering company Quest Loves Food, Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson, will face off against Momofuku chef David Chang on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Eater reports that the stakes include a Quest Loves Chicken spread in Chang's artsy food mag Lucky Peach and a spot for his fried chicken on Momofuku’s menu if Questlove wins. If Chang wins for the highbrow fried chicken he serves to groups at Momofuku, ?uest will don a chicken suit during his late-night gig on Fallon. A recent inductee into F&W’s Hungry Crowd, ?uestlove happened to DJ the 2012 Best New Chef party on Tuesday night when we were able to sample his hefty, well-seasoned and fried drumsticks. Though not ones to take sides, let’s just say the supertalented pro Chang isn't necessarily a sure bet. Either way, F&W’s Grace Parisi could show Chang and ?uestlove a thing or two with her Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, a classic Southern-style recipe that she has perfected.

