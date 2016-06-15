Fresh Cheese Coming to a Menu Near You

© Galdones Photography/Harvest
Homemade cheese is showing up at restaurants around the country.
A commitment to dairy is raising restaurants' DIY game.
Cream cheese: A base for strawberry sherbet and pistachio cake (above) at Harvest in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Mozzarella: Hand-pulled, it tops pies at Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco.
American cheese: Comes melted over the marrow-infused burger at Chicago's The Loyalist.
Ricotta: An accent to cavatelli pasta with fried arugula at Kali in Los Angeles.
Cottage cheese: Served with roasted peaches, mint and honey at The 404 Kitchen in Nashville.
Fromage Blanc: Combined with fresh figs at Tilth in Seattle.