Fresh Cheese Coming to a Menu Near You

Homemade cheese is showing up at restaurants around the country.

Chelsea Morse
June 15, 2016

A commitment to dairy is raising restaurants' DIY game.

Cream cheese: A base for strawberry sherbet and pistachio cake (above) at Harvest in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 

Mozzarella: Hand-pulled, it tops pies at Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco. 

American cheese: Comes melted over the marrow-infused burger at Chicago's The Loyalist. 

Ricotta: An accent to cavatelli pasta with fried arugula at Kali in Los Angeles.

Cottage cheese: Served with roasted peaches, mint and honey at The 404 Kitchen in Nashville. 

Fromage Blanc: Combined with fresh figs at Tilth in Seattle.

