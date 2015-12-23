Freezing Techniques

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, we're talking sides.
Casseroles are a hugely popular holiday side, and for good reason: You can make them with a wide range of ingredients—whether polenta, squash or turnips—and they’re also easy to make ahead of time. Watch this video from our sister brand Southern Living for the best casserole-freezing technique.