Freezing Techniques

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking LightHealthMy RecipesReal SimpleSouthern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, we're talking sides.

F&W Editors
December 23, 2015

Casseroles are a hugely popular holiday side, and for good reason: You can make them with a wide range of ingredients—whether polenta, squash or turnips—and they’re also easy to make ahead of time. Watch this video from our sister brand Southern Living for the best casserole-freezing technique.

