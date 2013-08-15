A Free Trick to Save Leftover Wine

Ever wondered where the experts stand on the best wine practices and controversies? In this series, wine blogger, teacher and author Tyler Colman (a. k. a. Dr. Vino) delivers a final judgement.



Don’t you think an open bottle should last more than a few days? Unfortunately, while brief exposure to oxygen may help a wine open and flourish (e.g. decanting), prolonged exposure dulls its flavors and aromas, and eventually will turn it down the path toward vinegar. While you could buy special gas or gadgets to keep wine fresher longer, there's an easy and free way to reduce oxygen contact. Pour the leftover wine into a cleaned 375 ml half-bottle. Then simply shove in the used cork (wine side down for enhanced sanitary conditions) and place it in the fridge—even if it's red (cool temperatures help preserve the wine).



