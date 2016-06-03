Frappuccino Fans Want Starbucks to Cut Trump Ties

Billionaire/presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump has garnered his fair share of opposition in the recent months, and now he can add latte sippers to that list. A new online petition urges the coffee conglomerate to end its leases at Trump-owned properties and cut all ties with the real estate mogul-cum-politician.

In the petition, creator Kyle Brooks makes a plea to the coffee company, which has historically valued "belonging, inclusion, and diversity" through its advocacy for the LGBT community, African-Americans, and other minorities. "Unfortunately, Starbucks still has a business partner with a man who has called Mexicans rapists, stereotyped the Muslim community as terrorists, and disgraces women," Brooks writes. The man in question: "no other than Donald J. Trump."

Brooks urges the chain to terminate its leases at all Trump properties to prove "it stands behind its values." Since its creation on Tuesday morning, the petition has already gained 7,300 signatures from coffee-loving Trump haters. This comes after Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, an outspoken liberal, took out a full-page political newspaper ad in March, calling for Americans "to go beyond the hatred vitriol."

Trump and Starbucks have not enjoyed the most harmonious of relationships. Last December, Trump urged his followers to boycott the brand because of its controversial red holiday cup. "Publicly shaming one of your business partners is downright disrespectful," Brooks writes about Trump's response.

Should Starbucks end its relationship with the real estate scion, they wouldn't be the first to do so. Chefs Jose Andres and Geoffery Zakarian have both pulled out of deals with Trump properties following the toupeed politician's anti-immigrant statements.