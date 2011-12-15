France Headlines the Golden Globes

Food & Wine
December 15, 2011

 

 Pot au Feu

© Quentin Bacon
Pot au Feu

Nominations for the 2012 Golden Globes came out this morning. Along with Southern-based favorite The Help and George Clooney’s The Descendants, two films in particular made a strong showing—one from the French and one about the French. Woody Allen’s nostalgic Midnight in Paris garnered four nominations, while the black-and-white, primarily silent film The Artist earned six nominations, including Best Director for Frenchman Michel Hazanavicius. Inspired by award season's Francophile twist, we recommend an elegant French dish this evening: Pot au Feu made with tender chicken breasts and winter vegetables.

 

Related: Dishes from the French Masters
Healthy French Recipes
Great Recipes for Winter Produce

Plus: Christmas Recipes

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up