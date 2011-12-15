France Headlines the Golden Globes

© Quentin Bacon
Pot au Feu
Nominations for the 2012 Golden Globes came out this morning. Along with Southern-based favorite The Help and George Clooney’s The Descendants, two films in particular made a strong showing—one from the French and one about the French. Woody Allen’s nostalgic Midnight in Paris garnered four nominations, while the black-and-white, primarily silent film The Artist earned six nominations, including Best Director for Frenchman Michel Hazanavicius. Inspired by award season's Francophile twist, we recommend an elegant French dish this evening: Pot au Feu made with tender chicken breasts and winter vegetables.
Related: Dishes from the French Masters
Healthy French Recipes
Great Recipes for Winter Produce
Plus: Christmas Recipes