Fourth of July Warm-Up Wings

© Marcus Nilsson / Apricot Wings

Today, the Washington Post published history lesson on Independence Day, revealing that it wasn't originally scheduled for the Fourth of July. On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia and approved a resolution for independence from Britain. The next day, John Adams wrote a letter to his wife Abigail telling her of the great accomplishment and forecasting future celebrations: “The Second of July, 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History if America. I am apt to believe it will be celebrated by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival.” It's safe to say that Adams jumped the gun, but that doesn't mean you can't start your Independence Day celebration today. Ready in just 40 minutes, these Spicy Apricot Wings from all-American pitmaster Chris Lilly are a fast and flavorful way to warm up your grill for the big event on Wednesday.

