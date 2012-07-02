Fourth of July Warm-Up Wings

Justine Sterling
July 02, 2012

Apricot Wings

© Marcus Nilsson / Apricot Wings

Today, the Washington Post published history lesson on Independence Day, revealing that it wasn't originally scheduled for the Fourth of July. On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia and approved a resolution for independence from Britain. The next day, John Adams wrote a letter to his wife Abigail telling her of the great accomplishment and forecasting future celebrations: “The Second of July, 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History if America. I am apt to believe it will be celebrated by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival.” It's safe to say that Adams jumped the gun, but that doesn't mean you can't start your Independence Day celebration today. Ready in just 40 minutes, these Spicy Apricot Wings from all-American pitmaster Chris Lilly are a fast and flavorful way to warm up your grill for the big event on Wednesday.

Related: More Chicken Wings
All-American Recipes
Fantastic Barbecue Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up