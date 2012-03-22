Forager-Friendly Chicken Salad

Seattle is building a food forest, a seven-acre urban park that will be a forager’s dream, with blueberry bushes, wild herbs, walnut trees, apple trees, and somehow even tropical fruits like pineapples, yuzu and guava. Access will be free for everyone, which has left some Seattlites concerned about greedy harvesters.“People worried, ‘What if someone comes and takes all the blueberries?’” Margarett Harrison, the lead landscape architect of the Beacon Food Forest project, told TakePart. “That could very well happen, but maybe someone needed those blueberries. We look at it this way—if we have none at the end of blueberry season, then it means we’re successful.”

This Spinach Salad with Smoked Chicken, Apple, Walnuts, and Bacon is the perfect quick dish for future Seattle foragers, who will be able to pick fresh apples and walnuts after the first phase is completed next spring. For now, it’s equally delicious with store-bought produce.

