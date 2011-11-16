Food & Wine’s First Virtual Thanksgiving

© Con Poulos

Michael Symon's Thanksgiving Gratin

We’re excited to bring one of our favorite new Thanksgiving recipes to a virtual potluck hosted by the Food Network today. In F&W’s November issue, Iron Chef Michael Symon created a heartland Thanksgiving menu that included this staff-favorite side: Michael Symon's Swiss Chard and Leek Gratin. The make-ahead dish combines both Gruyère and Parmigiano-Reggiano in a doubly cheesy topping that becomes crisp and beautifully browned in the oven. Food Network reached out to a range of fantastic food sites to share recipe links, and you can check out the full menu for The Communal Table: Thanksgiving Edition below.

Follow the event on Twitter using #pullupachair.-->

The Communal Table: Thanksgiving Edition

