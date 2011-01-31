Food & Wine Exclusive: Animal's New Restaurant Son of a Gun

© Nigel ParryLet's get some facts straight about the new restaurant from two of our awesome F&W Best New Chefs, Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook.



*It will be called Son of a Gun (cute story involving gun racks and prostitutes).

*The menu will be seafood. Look for versions of baked clams and lobster rolls; also look for funkier items like fish collars and halibut “feathers” from Animal chef Frank Anderson, who will oversee the SOG kitchen.



© kate krader

A nautical wall at Son of a Gun restaurant.

*Look for amazing Walton Ford art on the walls (it helps to know Benedikt Taschen). It will be juxtaposed with items, like inscribed life buoys, from Dotolo's grandfather's boat, Big Daddy. And fantastic old photos of a young Hugh Hefner holding up a giant marlin (men's room) and Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart with their own prize catch (women's room)

*Look for awesome cocktails from Lindsay Nader, deputy editor of F&W's forthcoming Cocktails 2011.

*Look for SOG to open in the next month for dinner; and for lunch a little bit later.



