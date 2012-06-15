The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen Turns 30

© Antonis Achilleos / Coconut Chicken

Today, the 30th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen kicks off with a full day of appetizing events. The action-packed weekend includes a 5K charity run led by Bobby Flay, a late night dessert bash hosted by Gail Simmons and a 30th anniversary party with music by Elvis Costello. In between, attendees can break for comfort food like Marcus Samuelsson's fried chicken, which he will demo Friday afternoon. If you aren't at the Classic but are craving crispy fried chicken, we suggest Samuelsson's Coconut Chicken with Pickled Pepper Collards. Soaked in buttermilk, coconut milk and garlic, the chicken takes on terrific, rich flavor before being coated with panko bread crumbs and fried.

