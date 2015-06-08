The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is America's Hottest Festival, says Adweek

We don't usually toot our own horn, which is why we were so overjoyed to see Adweek do it for us in a just-published feature on the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Writer Robert Klara breaks down exactly why the festival is so successful year after year and “everybody who’s anybody shows up in Aspen.” Read the full article to learn the event's humble beginnings (it started with just 300 people), chefs' favorite festival memories and how Aspen’s altitude makes cocktail hour even better. Then, check out the amazing seminars, parties and cooking demonstrations this year’s Classic has in store.

Related: World's Weirdest Food Festivals

20 Recipes from Star Chefs

Best New Chef All-Stars