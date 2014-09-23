Food Porn for Meat Lovers

Want to know what goes on behind closed kitchen doors? F&W tracks the best chefs to find out what they're eating and drinking.

This past week on Instagram, chefs were all about meat. Sean Brock tackled a mountain of ribs at the Music City Food & Wine festival, Daniel Boulud shared his love of pastrami and Chris Cosentino had a very impressive pre-flight snack of ribs. Here, 12 meaty shots that might make you regret bringing that salad for lunch.

[&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="//storify.com/FoodandWine/story-115" target="_blank"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;View the story " " on Storify&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;]