Food Porn for Meat Lovers

Want to know what goes on behind closed kitchen doors? F&W tracks the best chefs to find out what they're eating and drinking.

Justine Sterling
Updated May 23, 2017

This past week on Instagram, chefs were all about meat. Sean Brock tackled a mountain of ribs at the Music City Food & Wine festival, Daniel Boulud shared his love of pastrami and Chris Cosentino had a very impressive pre-flight snack of ribs. Here, 12 meaty shots that might make you regret bringing that salad for lunch.

