Food Porn for Meat Lovers

Want to know what goes on behind closed kitchen doors? F&W tracks the best chefs to find out what they're eating and drinking.
Want to know what goes on behind closed kitchen doors? F&W tracks the best chefs to find out what they're eating and drinking.
This past week on Instagram, chefs were all about meat. Sean Brock tackled a mountain of ribs at the Music City Food & Wine festival, Daniel Boulud shared his love of pastrami and Chris Cosentino had a very impressive pre-flight snack of ribs. Here, 12 meaty shots that might make you regret bringing that salad for lunch.