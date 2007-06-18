Food Porn?

A new cookbook called Temptation at The White House (not the one in DC but a restaurant of the same name in California) has picture after picture of scantily clad men holding ingredients. One of my favorites is a man lying shirtless on a couch gently caressing a head of treviso. Another good one is shirtless guy licking whipped cream from his fingers. There are 20 or so pages of recipes in the back of the book, but clearly, they can't compete with page after page of skin. Is this really about food and cooking, or is it porn wrapped up in a book jacket? Is a shirtless man (albeit with a perfect six-pack) with ravioli on his chest supposed to make me want to cook the recipe for ravioli? Isn't food sexy enough on its own?

