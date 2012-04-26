Food for the new Austin Food & Wine Festival

© Fabrizio Ferri

The inaugural Austin Food & Wine Festival starts tomorrow and among the fantastic chefs who will be leading panels, demonstrations and events is Jonathan Waxman of Barbuto and Top Chef Masters fame. On Saturday, the man who brought California cuisine to NYC will share a few guilty pleasures at a demo called Junk Food Personified. At Barbuto, however, he focuses more on seasonally-driven Italian dishes like this Chicken al Forno with Salsa Verde. The simple roast chicken gets its flavor not from fat but from fresh lemons, frequent basting and a pungent garlicky salsa verde.

