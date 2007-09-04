A Food Lover's B&B

To me, bed-and-breakfasts conjure images of Laura Ashley and potpourri satchels, but this weekend, my boyfriend took me to The Clark House, a funky B&B nestled in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York. Owners Christine and Michael Clark are New York City restaurant veterans—he worked in the front of the house for years at Soho’s Aquagrill and she at Jimmy Bradley’s The Red Cat. They brought their passions for easygoing hospitality, great seasonal food and decorating with eclectic flea-market finds to a six-bedroom Victorian house that they opened as an inn three years ago. We stayed in the huge, recently renovated loft space with lush mountain views, and each morning, the Clarks prepared terrific breakfasts that they served on mismatched antique china. They started each breakfast with individual plates of chopped fruit along with slices of Christine’s homemade zucchini bread and coffee cake, as well as platters overflowing with orange-scented madeleines. On Sunday morning, after the fruit and cake, they served ribbons of Michael’s house-cured lox with cream cheese, fresh bagels and farm-stand tomatoes and cucumbers. Yesterday, they made custardy scrambled eggs with a toasted English muffin, a thick slice of ham and a side of chunky applesauce. They were perfect starts for our days spent hiking, kayaking and, most important, hammock-swinging under the Clark House apple trees.

