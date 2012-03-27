Food Lovers' Apps

Trendspotting in the April issue celebrates the hottest Tech Toys for foodies. Here are some of F&W's favorite new apps.

Intelligentsia Coffee

Like a barista in your pocket, this app features coffee-water ratios for six brewing methods, bean tasting notes and a timer. Free.

Ness

Suggests restaurants, bars and coffee shops based on your location and food preferences. Free.

Chefs Feed

Chefs in eight US cities, including stars like Wolfgang Puck in L.A., recommend their favorite local spots. Free.

iWineroad

Custom itineraries for Sonoma, CA, including a trip curated by F&W editors. Free.

Hipstamatic

Features filters designed for shooting food; one replicates the moody style of famed cookbook photographer David Loftus. 99¢.

Evernote Food

A built-in camera and notepad, plus a geo-tagging function, make this an easy tool for capturing and sharing great meals. Free.

Winestein

PRO Provides wine pairings based on the specific ingredients in a dish. Free.



