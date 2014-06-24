A Food-Fueled Seattle Foot Race to Fund a Local Chef's New Philanthropy

This Sunday, June 29, Seattle star chef and F&W BNC 2008 Ethan Stowell hosts his third annual charitable 5K walk and run, called Eat Run Hope. For the Hope portion, as in past years, proceeds will go to the Fetal Health Foundation, a nonprofit that supports families affected by fetal syndromes. This year, for the first time, the event will dedicate $25,000 of the money raised to fund a new Nathanael & Gabriel Stowell Memorial Research Grant. The grant honors Stowell’s twin sons, who died in their 25th week of pregnancy of a fetal syndrome in 2011. “The race is something my wife and I do for obvious personal reasons,” Stowell says. “But it’s also for our company. For everyone involved, it feels better than just coming to work, clocking in, then going home. It feels good to do something larger.”

As for the Eat and Run portions of the event, separate tickets are available for each part, for families, athletes and nonathletes. For the most fun part (Eat), a dozen of Seattle’s best restaurants and chefs are pitching in, everyone from Maria Hines and Tom Douglas to Canlis’ Jason Franey. Stowell himself will feed the 50-plus volunteers his own hamburgers, hot dogs and killer roast lamb sandwiches.

“It’s the best food event in Seattle, in my humble opinion,” Stowell says. “I think this will be the biggest yet. We’ve started out small, but in future years we’d like to start flying in chefs from out of town. Hopefully, it will keep getting bigger.

