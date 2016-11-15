Food Delivery Sales Soar Days Following Election

Comfort food sales soared across the country last week as Americans watched and came to terms with Donald Trump's victory. Data from a number of food delivery sites shows that orders spiked on election day and the day following, with sharp increases in sales of comfort foods and beverages like pizza, cupcakes, and—of course—booze.

According to Market Watch, sales for companies like GrubHub, Caviar, and DoorDash were all given a significant boost by the election chaos. Caviar, which delivers restaurant food to users in cities like New York, San Francisco, and Seattle saw a 115 percent boost in sales on election day alone.

Grub Hub reported massive election night sales, particularly for party foods like chips and salsa, which saw a 412 percent boost in New York compared to the average Tuesday night. Other popular delivery items in N.Y.C. included dumplings, barbecue chicken, Greek salad, sushi, and more from the thousands of restaurants represented.

In Chicago, foods like tikka masala, jalapeno cheddar poppers, and chicken wings saw boosts on election day; the day after saw spikes in the sales of comfort food, including macaroni and cheese, cornbread, meatloaf, and chicken wonton soup.

"We generally see our users rally around the TV with friends or family for large cultural moments," a GrubHub spokeswoman says of the typical boost in sales the company experiences during political debates and other large national events.

Comfort food wasn't the only thing being ordered in droves by election observers. Data from DoorDash, a delivery company servicing a number of cities like Nashville, Minneapolis, and Atlanta, shows an increase in liquor sales by 90 percent compared to the average Tuesday evening. The company also reported a 50 percent increase in wine bar orders, a 46 percent increase in pizza orders, and a massive 79 percent uptick in cupcake orders.

Americans also took to their local bars and pubs to celebrate or cope. According to bartender Olivia Kenwell, who works at Manhattan's Dive Bar, election night and the day following were "the two strangest shifts I've ever worked." Kenwell also notes that many of her customers "were saying they wanted to come to their neighborhood bar and feel that sense of community."

Many of Dive Bar's customers also ordered comfort foods to accompany their beverage of choice, including mac and cheese and poutine, a Canadian favorite. No word on whether those customers could be to blame for the Canadian immigration site crashing on election night due to a massive influx of traffic.