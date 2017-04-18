This Food-Art Auction Will Benefit the ACLU

Food is art. (Can we get an amen?) Food photography? That's next level art—and food photographer Paul Wagtouicz is out to up our appreciation of it with an auction this Thursday, April 20 in New York. Bonus: the auction proceeds will benefit the ACLU.

Wagtouicz, who often shoots for Grubstreet, which broke news of the auction, told the blog he's increasingly concerned that food art is becoming something we post online in order to garner likes on Instagram and Facebook. This auction, then, will force people off their phones, and to look up and appreciate food art for art's sake.

"Growing up, it seemed everyone hung food still life on the walls of their homes—depictions of a bowl of fruit, or a table set for a banquet, were quaint reminders of civility and food's power to unite us," Wagtouicz told the blog. "The proliferation of food imagery inside our handheld devices keeps our eyes downcast to take it all in, even when we're seated around a table with others doing the same."

The auction, held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 168 Bowery, between Kenmare and Broome streets, will feature Wagtouicz's work and that of four other food photographers. Each has donated their original pieces, while Loupe Digital is providing archival pigment prints pro bono for purchase, Grubstreet reports. A sneak peek of images to be auctioned off show glazed bundt cakes, whole, grilled fish, and bowls of pho.

© Evan Sung Photography

If you're hungry just thinking about images, don't worry: Snacks will be provided. So, if you go, bring a healthy appetite and a budget.

© Liz Clayman

Again, the auction's proceeds will benefit the ACLU. Why? The (not so subtle) idea behind the donation is Wagtouicz's distaste for the proposed Mexico border wall, which the ACLU also vehemently opposes. The union has pledged to fight it.

"This advocates returning food imagery, in a grand style, to our walls that shelter and protect us, while opposing any wall that would try to divide us, or prevent us from coming together in humanity, sustenance, and goodwill," Wagtouicz says.