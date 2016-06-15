Follow the #FWFesties at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen!

It's the best way to catch all the Champagne-and-fried-chicken-fueled antics.
Looking for a chef, food personality, wine expert or star mixologist? They’re probably headed to Colorado right now, because the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen kicks off on Friday. The three-day culinary event of the year is packed with amazing seminars, panels and demonstrations from industry professionals, blow-out parties and more opportunities for star chef sightings than any other place in the world. If you can’t be there, get the inside scoop on all the Champagne-and-fried-chicken-fueled antics by following @foodandwine on Twitter and Instagram as well as our official #FWFesties: a team of fantastic chefs and insiders who will be reporting on all of the incredible happenings from the festival. Here’s who we tapped as our expert scouts:
Jamie Bissonnette
Twitter: @jamiebiss
Instagram: @jamiebiss
Andrew Zimmern
Twitter: @andrewzimmern
Instagram: @chefaz
Jordan Salcito
Twitter: @jsalcito
Instagram: @jordansalcito
Gail Simmons
Twitter: @gailsimmons
Instagram: @gailsimmonseats
What's Gaby Cooking
Twitter: @whatsgabycookin
Instagram: @whatsgabycookin
Richard Blais
Twitter: @richardblais
Instagram: @richardblais
Christina Tosi
Twitter: @christinatosi
Instagram: @christinatosi
Nilou Motamed
Twitter: @niloumotamed
Instagram: @niloumotamed
Chris Grdovic
Twitter: @grdovic
Instagram: @grdovic