FnB’s #Leekapalooza

In 2010, Food & Wine cited FnB chef Charleen Badman’s leek gratin—a gooey, cheesy dish of braised leeks topped with mozzarella, a fried egg and bread crumbs—as one of the best new dishes of the year. It was so popular, it inspired a Twitter hashtag: #leekapalooza. Today, the leeks remain incredibly popular. “People still come in and ask for them,” Badman says. Unfortunately for the ravenous leek-lovers, the sweet vegetable isn’t always in season. “When Arizona gets hot, around the middle of May, leeks start to grow a woody piece in their centers, so I have to take the dish off, and I don’t put it on again until late October. But people still come in July and ask for it!”

Related: Delicious Recipes for Leeks

Terrific Egg Recipes

Best Restaurant Dishes of 2013