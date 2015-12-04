Flying Dog’s Holiday Beers Are Made Just for Cookies

The Flying Dog Holiday Collection was inspired by signature cookies from a local Baltimore favorite, Otterbein’s Bakery, which is known for its ultra-thin, crispy confections. These aren’t just beers made with brown sugar or a handful of chocolate chips; brewmaster Matt Brophy designs the beers to not only pair with the cookies, but also to be enhanced by them. For example, eating a lemon cookie while drinking the Cranberry IPA will make the beer taste sweeter and temper its tart hoppiness. Sugar cookies enhance the grapefruit and pepper flavors in the Citrus Saison. Oatmeal raisin cookies combine with the Fig & Fennel Stout to create a fruitcake in your mouth. And the bakery’s brand-new orange white chocolate chip cookie (the company’s first new cookie release in decades) serves as a perfect garnish for the Belgian-Style Pale Ale, bringing out its sweetness.

Last year, the collection was only available in Maryland. But owing to popular demand, the beers, along with the cookies, can also be found in Washington, DC and Northern Virginia until the end of December.