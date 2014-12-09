Fluffy Lemon Snow Is an Amazing Christmas Dessert

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers. Here, the team that worked with Nathan Myrhvold to create the magnum opus Modernist Cuisine shares an incredible food experiment.



This versatile technique produces a granita that's as light and fluffy as fresh snow. Although we demonstrate this technique with a fresh lemon granita, it can easily be adapted to any flavor that you like.



Equipment: Blender, freezer, liquid nitrogen

Get the Full Recipe at ChefSteps.com

