Flowery Cocktails for Bridal Showers

Forget the centerpieces—cocktails are much better vessels for floral arrangements.
Hosting a bridal shower? Here’s an idea: flowers, everywhere! Along with beautiful bouquets and party favors, wow your guests (and the bride-to-be) with an array of gorgeous, garden-inspired drinks. Here, the most beautiful cocktails for a bridal shower that could rival the wedding.
1. The Don’s Bramble
Muddled blackberries give this cocktail its beautiful hue.
2. Rose Martinis
Homemade rose water is the key to these gorgeous martinis.
3. Lilikoi
This tangy mango mocktail is garnished with an edible orchid.
4. Cholo Fresco
What’s fresher than cucumber, melon, mint and lime?
5. Of Mountains and Valleys
Vodka and Scotch are a surprisingly delicious pairing.
6. The Harrier
This lavender-scented riff on a Greyhound is made with gin instead of vodka.
7. Vodka-Rose Punch
Padma Lakshmi loves the floral accent and frilly ping tinge rose syrup gives to drinks.
8. Passionflower
This cocktail gets its "passion" from Parfait Amour ("perfect love"), a sweet violet liqueur flavored with violet petals, orange peel and vanilla bean.
9. La Joie
Hibiscus flowers give this cocktail is floral-fruity flavor.