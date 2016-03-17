Flowery Cocktails for Bridal Showers

Hosting a bridal shower? Here’s an idea: flowers, everywhere! Along with beautiful bouquets and party favors, wow your guests (and the bride-to-be) with an array of gorgeous, garden-inspired drinks. Here, the most beautiful cocktails for a bridal shower that could rival the wedding.

Muddled blackberries give this cocktail its beautiful hue.

© PETRINA TINSLAY

Homemade rose water is the key to these gorgeous martinis.

This tangy mango mocktail is garnished with an edible orchid.

What’s fresher than cucumber, melon, mint and lime?

© Lucas Allen

Vodka and Scotch are a surprisingly delicious pairing.

This lavender-scented riff on a Greyhound is made with gin instead of vodka.

Padma Lakshmi loves the floral accent and frilly ping tinge rose syrup gives to drinks.

This cocktail gets its "passion" from Parfait Amour ("perfect love"), a sweet violet liqueur flavored with violet petals, orange peel and vanilla bean.

Hibiscus flowers give this cocktail is floral-fruity flavor.