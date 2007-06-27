Flatbush Farm—a Great Neighborhood Joint With a Great Bar Menu

I'd always believed that having a bar, especially during daylight hours, where "...everybody knows your name" was kind of pathetic—that is, until I became a regular at Flatbush Farm .

A great selection of draft beer, a modestly priced (and decent enough) wine list, a bartender who's friendly (and attractive!)...Oh, and the bar menu is spot on. The sandwich, "Farm Hot Plate" and "Farm Toast" are specials that change daily (I've had, respectively, the egg salad and sliced radish; the chorizo and rabbit cataplana; and the cheddar with apple chutney). But what I seem to go back for time after time is the warm artichoke dip—spicy, creamy, cheesy, piping hot and absolutely great with beer: Geary's Pale Ale from Maine . I've eaten in the restaurant and the bar, and though both are fantastic, the bar is where you will find me. I have to thank April Bloomfield at the Spotted Pig (one of F&W's 2007 Best New Chefs) for upping the food ante in bars and pubs. Two great passions in one mellow place!!!!



Another bar in Park Slope that's a favorite haunt of mine, The Cherry Tree, serves an all-you-can-eat-for-free pig roast the first Saturday of every month—as long as you're buying drinks. With drafts for $5, I think that's a pretty good deal.