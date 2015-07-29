Five Small-Batch Gins to Try

American craft-gin distillers are obsessed with creating their own botanical blends. Here, new ones from across the country to up your gin and tonic game.

1. Spring44 Mountain Gin ($30)

Soft and earthy, this Colorado gin is made with mineral water from an artesian spring high in the Rockies.

2. High Wire Hat Trick Botanical Gin ($35)

Scott Blackwell, a trained pastry chef, concocts this citrusy gin in a hand-hammered copper still in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

3. Far North Solveig Gin ($42)

The Swanson family grows its own rye in the northern reaches of Minnesota for this gin and distills each botanical separately, including lavender and coriander. The final blend is distinctly savory.

4. Caledonia Spirits Barr Hill Gin ($44)

Vermont distiller Todd Hardie uses raw honey from the hives on his farm to balance the intensity of juniper. The resulting gin has a floral, lightly sweet edge.

5. Falcon Spirits Botanica Gin ($45)

Using 13 botanicals, local California citrus and non-GMO grain spirit, master distiller Farid Dormishian makes only 300 bottles of his peppery gin at a time.

