Five Great Wine Values $12 & Under

Here, F&W's executive wine editor suggests five top picks for $12 or less.

2012 Vega Sindoa Tempranillo ($9)

A tiny cooperative of eight Navarran families grows the grapes for this bright, crisp Spanish red.

2010 Vale do Bomfim Douro Red ($11)

This blend of native Portuguese grapes from the Douro Valley is surprisingly complex.

2012 Dry Creek Vineyard Dry Chenin Blanc ($12)

A perennial value, Dry Creek's Chenin Blanc offers layers of citrus-melon flavor.

2010 Il Molino di Grace Il Volano ($12)

A fresh, herby Tuscan red, it's a blend of Sangiovese with 2percent Merlot.

2011 Novellum Chardonnay ($12)

This fragrant Chardonnay is made with hand-harvested grapes from France's Côtes Catalanes region.

