Five Days of Art, Cake and Wine in Le Marche

If you're aching to visit Italy and wouldn't mind cooking classes, a porchetta tasting and an intensive, hands-on class on cake design, this is the tour for you.

Justine Sterling
July 11, 2014

If you're aching to visit Italy and wouldn't mind cooking classes, a porchetta tasting and an intensive, hands-on class on cake design, this is the tour for you. From Oct. 7-12, renowned sugar artist and cake designer Margaret Braun will host a group in Sant'Angelo, a small, picturesque village in Le Marche—a.k.a. truffle country. The trip will include Italian feasts, a truffle hunt, art tours and master cake classes with Braun throughout which travelers will design their own sugary masterpieces. The trip costs $3,650 (not including airfare). Learn more about the incredible itinerary here.

Related: Mario Batali on Where to Eat in Italy
7 Beautiful Places to Stay in Italy
6 Stunning Italian Villas

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up