Five Days of Art, Cake and Wine in Le Marche

If you're aching to visit Italy and wouldn't mind cooking classes, a porchetta tasting and an intensive, hands-on class on cake design, this is the tour for you. From Oct. 7-12, renowned sugar artist and cake designer Margaret Braun will host a group in Sant'Angelo, a small, picturesque village in Le Marche—a.k.a. truffle country. The trip will include Italian feasts, a truffle hunt, art tours and master cake classes with Braun throughout which travelers will design their own sugary masterpieces. The trip costs $3,650 (not including airfare). Learn more about the incredible itinerary here.

