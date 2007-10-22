First Taste: Cider Syrup

I’ve begun monkeying around with my favorite new fall ingredient: cider syrup, a 50-50 blend of apple cider and pure maple syrup made by the geniuses at Wood’s Cider Mill in Vermont. Aside from being a great sweet-tart topping for ice cream, French toast and pancakes, it also makes a fine addition to savory sauces (cider syrup + duck stock), compound butters (apple-maple-walnut) and, now, cocktails.



Vermont Manhattan

Makes 1 drink

2 ounces bourbon or rye whiskey

1/2 ounce sweet vermouth

1/2 ounce Wood’s Cider Syrup

1 dash Angostura bitters

Apple slice, for garnish



Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the bourbon, vermouth, cider syrup and angostura and stir for 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with the apple slice.



