First Look at NYC's High Street on Hudson

When a promising new restaurant opens around the holidays, I think of it as a Christmas present. And so it is with High Street on Hudson, which is opening right this minute on a sweet little corner in Manhattan’s West Village.



There are oh so many reasons why we at F&W are excited about High Street on Hudson. Here are a few of them:



It’s raising NYC’s bread game even higher. From the bread service at spots like Semilla, Torst and Wildair, to the exceptional products at bakeries like Brooklyn Bread Lab and Bien Cuit, New Yorkers are currently in carb paradise. High Street on Hudson has an outstanding bakery program, headed up by Alex Bois. They’re opening with six breads, including Genzano (“the dough is super wet and fermented as much as it can be fermented before it just breaks down,” says Bois); their signature corn- and molasses-enriched anadama bread; and the German style square brown loaf volkornbrot (“it’s so moist and dense, it has an extreme shelf life,” Bois says). When he gets settled in, Bois will bake breads that they don’t offer in their Philly location, High Street on Market.



Their sandwiches are magnificent. They’re importing their Philadelphia best sellers, including roast pork with fermented broccoli and aged provolone on house-made semolina bread. And what they call Best Grilled Cheese. “The secret,” says co-owner Ellen Yin, “is our potato bread, which is thick cut, our house made cultured butter, and nice aged cheddar.” I am so excited about this.



They’re working hard on breakfast, too. New for New York City is the Bodega Breakfast Sandwich: Sweet breakfast

sausage with eggs and aged cheddar on a sage black pepper biscuit. They’re also serving their off-the-hook red eye Danish made with a coffee-spiked gravy and Benton’s ham.



The guy behind High Street on Hudson, Eli Kulp, is an F&W Best New Chef. We loved his cooking at his Philadelphia flagship, Fork, and High Street on Market, the café he opened next door.



Kulp is a warrior. He survived the horrific Amtrak train crash and has been battling back. He’s opening HSOH from a wheelchair.