The First Carbon-Neutral Champagne House

Slowly but surely, the luxury culinary world is becoming more eco-friendly. There’s sustainable coffee, no-kill caviar and now there’s a certified carbon neutral Champagne producer. Champagne Drappier gets 45 percent of its electricity from solar panels, its cellars are cooled by a complex ventilation system and, thanks to a recent investment in a wind turbine company in India, the house is now certified as the first Champagne producer with a net zero carbon footprint. Drappier isn’t going to stop there. By 2017, they hope to get 75 percent of their electricity from solar power and plan on reducing fuel consumption even more.

