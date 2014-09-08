Firecracker Shrimp with Blue Cheese Dressing

Spicy. Buttery. Crispy. Sometimes I even butterfly my shrimp and leave the shell on! There is no better Sunday couch chow for the start of football season. When it’s colder, sure, I have other favorites, but today, this is what I am serving in my house. Be sure to use Crystal brand hot sauce. It’s the best supermarket bottled brand around; it’s perfectly balanced between heat, vinegary tartness and peppery flavor. Plus, it’s available everywhere. If for some reason you can’t find it, make this recipe without it and use your favorite hot sauce instead. Then go online and buy some for your next batch. Get the Recipe

