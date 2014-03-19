Finally, A Good, Cheap Pinot Noir

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Peter DonKonics III, corporate wine director, Station Casinos Hotels and Resorts, Las Vegas

What: 2010 Cono Sur Visión Pinot Noir

Why: “When you think of Chile, you tend to lean more to blends,” says DonKonics. But the country is becoming known for producing some of the best inexpensive Pinot Noirs around. He calls this one “a party in a glass,” claiming you can drink it with almost anything.

Kristin Donnelly

