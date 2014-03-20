Fight Scurvy with Ceviche

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, à la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

Chef Susan Spicer of Bayona and Mondo in New Orleans would pack lime and chiles in the hopes that she would find some fish and make ceviche. “At least I wouldn’t get scurvy,” she says. Start practicing your own scurvy-prevention ceviche at home with these delicious recipes.

