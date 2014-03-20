Fight Scurvy with Ceviche

Chef Susan Spicer knows how to fight scurvy with fish. 

F&W Editors
March 20, 2014

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, à la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

Chef Susan Spicer of Bayona and Mondo in New Orleans would pack lime and chiles in the hopes that she would find some fish and make ceviche. “At least I wouldn’t get scurvy,” she says. Start practicing your own scurvy-prevention ceviche at home with these delicious recipes.

Related: Quick Fish Recipes
Citrusy Dishes
Recipes from New Orleans Chefs
Classic Ceviche Recipe

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up