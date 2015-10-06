FIAF’s Next Film Screening Concludes with Bien Cuit Pastries and Hudson Valley Cheese

On Monday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m., FIAF (French Institute; Alliance Francaise) hosts the New York City premiere of After Winter, Spring, director Judith Lit's documentary about the evolution of farm life in the Périgord region of France. Lit juxtaposes the beauty and values of the past with the challenges faced by multiple generations, from dealing with new technology to E.U. regulations. It's all interspersed with the wisdom of self-described peasants, foie gras and adorable French farm animals. To further explore the connection between agriculture, food and art—whether film or culinary—chef Daniel Boulud, Hudson Valley farmer Sarah Chase (of one of our favorite cheeses in America!) and Lit will follow the screening with a panel moderated by our own F&W digital director Alex Vallis. The event is presented in partnership with Slow Food NYC, National Young Farmers Coalition, and New York Women in Film and Television. Rare bonus: After listening to all that food talk, you'll get to buy and eat some of the best local products around at a mini on-site farmers' market curated by Farm to People. See the full list of vendors below and get your $14 cheap date tickets here.

After Winter, Spring Market

Alewife Farm — Organic vegetable produce of the season, grown in Clinton Corners, NY

Bien Cuit — Fresh mini pastries from their bakery in Brooklyn, NY, made from ingredients sourced in upstate New York.

Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse — Fresh bread and cheeses made on their farm in Milford, NJ.

Breezy Hill Orchard — Hudson Valley Farmhouse Cider made on their orchard in Staatsburg, NY.

Chaseholm Farm Creamery — Artisanal cheeses made on a family farm in Pine Plains, NY.

Orchard Hill Cider Mill — Handmade small-batch cider made at Soons Orchard in New Hampton, NY.

The mini farmers' market is curated by Farm to People, who will also be selling an assortment of jams, preserves, tapenades and charcuterie sourced from small-batch artisanal producers.

