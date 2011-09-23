Ferran Adrià's Catalan Chicken Shortcut

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Catalan Rotisserie Chicken Stew

Known for experimenting with futuristic cooking techniques at the now-closed El Bulli, Spanish chef Ferran Adrià shows a simpler side in his next cookbook, The Family Meal. Focusing on the sort of filling budget meals that were served to the restaurant’s staff, the Phaidon tome drops October 1 and features step-by-step photo instructions. It's not the first time that Adrià has exhibited a knack for easy dishes; the superchef shared this recipe for sweet and nutty Catalan chicken stew with Food & Wine back in 2005. The surprising shortcut: store-bought rotisserie chicken.