Fergus Henderson is Making Brain Burgers for a Cause

Typically, promotional burgers from chains try to grab your attention with outlandish hues (think Burger King’s black-bunned Halloween burger) or crazy toppings (we’re looking at you Carl’s Jr., with your Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Burger). But rarely does a burger chain really push the boundaries of a burger when it comes to the patty. Enter MEATliquor, a mini burger chain in England, which is offering an offal burger throughout the month of June. The best part? It’s all for a good cause.

Created by nose-to-tail expert chef Fergus Henderson of England’s famed St John, the Brain Burger swaps out the typical brisket-chuck patty for a slice of crispy fried calf’s brain (which is still technically a beef patty, right?). It’s served in a potato and onion roll from the St John Bakery with homemade mayonnaise, shredded cabbage and a sauce gribiche. Just fifteen Brain Burgers will be available every day throughout June at each of MEATliquor’s three locations, and you can only buy one by purchasing a £30 ticket in advance. Each burger comes with fries and an apron designed by Henderson. All of the profits from the Brain Burger sales will go to Parkinson’s research, a cause close to Henderson, as he suffers from the disease.

If you’re at all curious about brain, this is a great way to try it. No one can cook offal like Henderson, and who doesn’t like a burger?

