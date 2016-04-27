Fergus Henderson is Making Brain Burgers for a Cause

An offal burger for an awfully good cause.

Justine Sterling
April 27, 2016

Typically, promotional burgers from chains try to grab your attention with outlandish hues (think Burger King’s black-bunned Halloween burger) or crazy toppings (we’re looking at you Carl’s Jr., with your Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Burger). But rarely does a burger chain really push the boundaries of a burger when it comes to the patty. Enter MEATliquor, a mini burger chain in England, which is offering an offal burger throughout the month of June. The best part? It’s all for a good cause.

Created by nose-to-tail expert chef Fergus Henderson of England’s famed St John, the Brain Burger swaps out the typical brisket-chuck patty for a slice of crispy fried calf’s brain (which is still technically a beef patty, right?). It’s served in a potato and onion roll from the St John Bakery with homemade mayonnaise, shredded cabbage and a sauce gribiche. Just fifteen Brain Burgers will be available every day throughout June at each of MEATliquor’s three locations, and you can only buy one by purchasing a £30 ticket in advance. Each burger comes with fries and an apron designed by Henderson. All of the profits from the Brain Burger sales will go to Parkinson’s research, a cause close to Henderson, as he suffers from the disease.

If you’re at all curious about brain, this is a great way to try it. No one can cook offal like Henderson, and who doesn’t like a burger?

[h/t The Drinks Business]

