Fergie's Voli Light Vodka, and Diet Secrets

© Russell James for Voli Light Vodkas.

After eight nonstop years of touring with the Black Eyed Peas, musician Fergie’s taking an indefinite break to focus on other projects, like her new low-calorie vodka, Voli, which comes in six flavors: Original Lyte, lemon, orange vanilla, pear vanilla, raspberry cocoa and espresso vanilla.



“I think a lot of people with healthy lifestyles like me, who love to work out, work hard, socialize and have a drink at the end of the day, have been craving something like Voli,” says Fergie. “I put the cocoa fusion or orange vanilla over ice, and it’s perfect. There are no extra sugars, and it’s a drink that doesn’t need any mixers.”



Although she works out almost every day and uses a meal delivery service to stay in shape, she does break her healthy habits for certain restaurants. Here's How Fergie Cheats on Her Diet.

Related: Best Bars in America

Cocktail Recipes

Surprising Celebrity Food Products