Felt+Fat's Earth-Toned Ceramics And the Chilled Soup They Inspired

Nathaniel Mell and Wynn Bauer of Philadelphia’s Felt+Fat create earth-toned ceramics beloved by local chefs as well as other indie cooks across the country. In between orders they play around with new ideas and post the results on Instagram. The marbleized swirl pattern on the opposite page started out as one of these experiments. “We had such a great response that we started selling it,” says Mell. Now the duo are adding volcanic soil to glazes, which produces a speckled pattern. Says Mell, “A lot of chefs and winemakers are so terroir-driven, and this feels like an extension of that.” Eventually, the Felt+Fat team would like to work with a chef and a geologist to integrate materials from specific locations. “Eating regional food off a plate that is regionally inspired—I think it could be really interesting,” says Mell. $38; feltandfat.com.

Recipe Inspiration: Chilled Beet and Green Apple Bisque

The swirl of sour cream and the striped Chioggia beets garnishing this bisque are an homage to Felt+Fat’s marbleized plates.

